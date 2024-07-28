BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BranchOut Food Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ BOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones acquired 41,755 shares of BranchOut Food stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

