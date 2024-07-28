Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

