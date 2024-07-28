Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Shares of BAH traded down $13.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. 2,954,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,841. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.78.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

