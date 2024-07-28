Bokf Na Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bokf Na reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 269,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 674,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,523. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

