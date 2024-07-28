Bokf Na Sells 8,556 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.22.

Biogen Trading Down 7.2 %

Biogen stock traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.17. 2,256,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $278.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.