Bokf Na Sells 20,039 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

