Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.80. 123,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.25. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.64 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

