Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,968,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,760,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 130,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,278. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

