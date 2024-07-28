Bokf Na Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. 11,168,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,084 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,734. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

