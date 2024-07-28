Bokf Na Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,162. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.