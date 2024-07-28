Bokf Na Purchases 891 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,352,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,697,092. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

