Bokf Na Purchases 47,776 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bokf Na increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in EQT by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

EQT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,690,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,638. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.