Bokf Na Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $113.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

