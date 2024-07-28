Bokf Na Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 2,162,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

