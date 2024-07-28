Bokf Na Has $9.52 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.74. The company had a trading volume of 368,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,555. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.51.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

