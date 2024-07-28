Bokf Na Has $8.58 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $107.40. 1,458,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

