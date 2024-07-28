Bokf Na Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,212.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.21. The company had a trading volume of 159,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.06. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.