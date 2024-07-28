Bokf Na Has $2.07 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. 3,091,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,084. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

