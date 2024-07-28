Bokf Na Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NVS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 858,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

