Bokf Na Has $1.53 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,237,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ASML by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $25.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $888.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $944.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $350.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

