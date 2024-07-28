Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 971,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

