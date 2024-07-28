Bokf Na Buys 3,709 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $631.37. 3,120,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

