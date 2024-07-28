Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,009,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,112,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. 1,259,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,588. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

