Bokf Na Acquires 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,056.31.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $41.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,700.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,060. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,887.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,686.47.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

