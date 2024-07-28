BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Trading Up 0.2%

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 13.65 and last traded at 13.65. Approximately 9,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.62.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.43.

