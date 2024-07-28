BMO Capital Markets Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $155.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

