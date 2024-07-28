Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 359,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

