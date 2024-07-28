BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned 2.20% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

