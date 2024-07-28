BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Down 51.9% in July

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

