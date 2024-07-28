BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

