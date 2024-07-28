BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BTZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 264,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,986. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

