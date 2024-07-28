BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
BJRI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
