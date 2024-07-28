BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $855.29 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $855.29 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001487 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

