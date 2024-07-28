Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $67,997.91

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,341.74 billion and $35.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $67,997.91 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00582641 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00045781 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00067233 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,732,090 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
