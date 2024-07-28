BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.66

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as high as C$10.08. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 714 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.98. The company has a market cap of C$116.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.48.
BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioSyent Company Profile
BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.
