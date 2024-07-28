Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

BIO stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.42. 243,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.