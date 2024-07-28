Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,353.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 60,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $319.42. 243,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,487. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

