Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

About The Pebble Group

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of £93.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 1.13. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 48.60 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.29).

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

