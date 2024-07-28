Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.87) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JTC
JTC Price Performance
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.