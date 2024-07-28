Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.87) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 1,072 ($13.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,657.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 957.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 864.97. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 623.50 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.99).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

