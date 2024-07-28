Berenberg Bank Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 5,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,100 ($65.96) to GBX 5,200 ($67.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,486 ($58.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,102.64 ($53.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,006 ($77.68). The company has a market capitalization of £31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,976.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,390.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,772.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 80.40 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,502.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). In other news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 350 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). Also, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.93), for a total value of £463,307.76 ($599,208.17). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.