Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $640.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640 ($8.28) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.67). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 668.50 ($8.65), with a volume of 1,407,941 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.96) to GBX 870 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.61) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.77) to GBX 920 ($11.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 929 ($12.02).

Get Beazley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEZ

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 640.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.