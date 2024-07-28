Barclays Increases Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $39.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Flex stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

