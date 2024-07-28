Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$179.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

