Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPM stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. 8,027,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

