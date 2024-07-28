Bank of America Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $85.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PII. Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. Polaris has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

