BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,495,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $8,818,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,274,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in BancFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

