Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $70.54 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,256,807 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

