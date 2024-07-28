B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $113.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 673.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

