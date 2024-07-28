Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

