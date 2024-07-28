Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

